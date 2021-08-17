Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.70.
Bilibili stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.