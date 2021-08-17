Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Bilibili stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $16,316,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bilibili by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

