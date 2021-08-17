Binance USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.26 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $11.89 billion and $6.26 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00834884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00046711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00100600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00153933 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,891,837,837 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

