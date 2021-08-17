Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $445.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $445.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.28. 2,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.07. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $504.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

