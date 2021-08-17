Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Shares of BIOC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,617. Biocept has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 177,825.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of Biocept worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

