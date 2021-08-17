BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

BIOL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 8,558,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,271,864. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.