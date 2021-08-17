Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.67. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

