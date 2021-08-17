BitTorrent (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.81 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $656.87 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002808 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

