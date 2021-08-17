BitTube (TUBE) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $475.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00575403 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001527 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,669,437 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

