Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.83.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

