BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $311.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $258,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

