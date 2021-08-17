BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $314.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

