BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,149. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

