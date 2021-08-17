BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $924.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $881.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $924.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

