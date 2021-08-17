Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stake Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 154.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $222,009.

BIGZ opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

