BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

