BLink Market Cap Achieves $6.22 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $142,424.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00831882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00100383 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,382 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.