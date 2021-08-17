BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75. 4,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 200,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

Several research firms recently commented on BXC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $513.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,518,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

