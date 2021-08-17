BMO Capital Markets Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.55.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$64.52 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$46.70 and a twelve month high of C$68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 95.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.