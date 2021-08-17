BMO Capital Markets Increases CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CESDF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.90.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

