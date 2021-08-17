BMO Capital Markets Lowers Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.57.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$2.96 and a 52-week high of C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$467.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

