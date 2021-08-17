Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.