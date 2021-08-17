Bogota Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bogota Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bogota Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Shares of BSBK opened at $10.50 on Monday. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

