Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,921,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 141,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,011,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,820. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

