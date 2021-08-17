Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $927,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $27,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,423. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

