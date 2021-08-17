Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

EPAY opened at $40.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $927,197 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at $37,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $27,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

