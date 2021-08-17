Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) vs. Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Financial Survey

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC 117.79% 6.79% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Barings BDC has a consensus price target of $11.31, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Barings BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC $71.03 million 7.42 $8.18 million $0.64 17.17

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

