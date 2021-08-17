Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

