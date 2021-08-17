Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after buying an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.95 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 398.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

