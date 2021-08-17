Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) PT Raised to $187.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $176.99 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

