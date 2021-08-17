Brokerages Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.81). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Atreca has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.05.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

