Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

BPTH stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,508. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

