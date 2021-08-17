Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,816. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

