Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.08. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.20. 3,641,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,041. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

