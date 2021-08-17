Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

