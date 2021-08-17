Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

