Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $475.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

