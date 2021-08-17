Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($0.99). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($1.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($7.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.19. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.