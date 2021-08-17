Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.57 Million

Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $72.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $271.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in QCR by 265.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in QCR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in QCR by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QCRH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 33,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,707. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $774.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.
