Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.57 Million

Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $72.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $271.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in QCR by 265.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in QCR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in QCR by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 33,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,707. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $774.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

