Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.04. Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,468. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 79.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

