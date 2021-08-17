Brokerages Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,748. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.09 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $3,877,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.