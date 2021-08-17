Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 65.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

