Brokerages Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYRA stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,478. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.