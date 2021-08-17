Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce sales of $195.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.09 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $784.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $809.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after acquiring an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,559,000 after acquiring an additional 533,977 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

