Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Paylocity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.38. 232,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.73. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.10 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $256.47.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.