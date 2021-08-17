Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $6.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.15 and the highest is $6.71. RH posted earnings of $4.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.63 to $23.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $28.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

RH stock opened at $714.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.51. RH has a fifty-two week low of $292.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

