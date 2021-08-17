Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.