Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 17,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,927. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

