Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $117.36

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

