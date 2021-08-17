Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $23.75

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $1,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $586.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

