Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $1,751.77

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,759.27.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,877.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,631.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 925.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 285.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

